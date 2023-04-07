Al-Quran has complete lessons and guidance towards the truth. Al-Quran must be read and taught not only to children but also to all ages who need guidance.

In this regard, the Kampung Rataie National Housing Scheme Mosque Takmir Committee continued its Iqra Guidance Class for Male and Female Adults. Awang Haji Mohammad Yusoff bin Haji Ahad, the mosque's Imam who is also the class' teacher explained that the guidance class can assist the students to improve the Iqra and Al-Quran reading. He added that the Iqra Guidance Class for Male Adults is held every Monday, and Friday for Female Adults. Apart from Iqra class, Al-Quran Class for Adults is also held every Wednesday.

Several students who are joining the Iqra classes express their gratitude for the opportunity to improve their Al-Quran reading but also learn tajwid.

Source: Radio Television Brunei