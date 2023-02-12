Installation of Unified Smart Metering System

Over four thousand unit of water and electricity smart meters were installed at private residences and commercial buildings nationwide through the Unified Smart Metering System, USMS. DST Network Sendirian Berhad is responsible for the installation of USMS. The installation is also extended to private residences in Tutong District. The implementation of USMS will not only be able to reduce government expenditure, but also generate efficient electrical and water resource management.

The replacement and installation of the smart meter is carried out by a qualified contractor who has passed certification according to installation standards from the Department of Electrical Services and Department of Water Services. The USMS platform has a two-way communication module to send and receive data directly from the smart meter using a SIM card for usage monitoring and credit top-up. The implementation of USMS certainly provides a new experience for users of both utilities, in addition to being accessible online.

Source: Radio Television Brunei