The Ilmiah Pangsura Essay Writing Competition is one of the projects organised by the Literature and Magazine Division, Language and Literature Bureau to encourage literary writing in the country. By identifying and researching quality literary works, the Ilmiah Pangsura Essay Writing Competition can increase the quantity of journal publications, especially Pangsura Journal.

Held since 2014, the bi-annual competition is held in conjunction with the Language Month Celebration to support the reading culture initiatives. Dayang Rosmuliati binti Haji Yahya, Language Officer and Head of Literature Unit, Literature and Magazine Division explained that the objectives of the competition include strengthening the existing writers and producing new potential writers. The competition is one of the Language and Literature Bureau efforts in ensuring that each participants come with their own creativity in the writing technique. Although participation is still low, in term of writing quality, the participants’ works can be included in the Pangsura journal.

In a virtual interview with Professor Dr Ampuan Brahim bin Haji Ampuan Tengah, the competition’s judge explained that the quality of essay writing by participants has improved in terms of clear and focused content, as well as essay writing and technique analysis.

A deep interest in Malay literary works, especially modern literature has made Dayang Siti Nadhrah binti Norzelan to remain active in literary writing. She has been involved in Ilmiah Pangsura Essay Writing Competition since 2014. The winner of the Ilmiah Pangsura Essay Writing Competition intends to further practice the literary knowledge in the form of writing and enhanced her writing experience.

