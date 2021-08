Various local delicacies were showcased at the Household Management Exhibition 2021 held at the Temburong Civic Centre Complex.

Over 300 people took part in the two categories competed at the exhibition. Prizes were presented by Dayang Faezah binti Awang Haji Jumarali, wife of the Acting Temburong District Officer. The exhibition conducted by the Temburong District PERTIWI Association was held in conjunction with His Majesty’s 75th birthday celebration.

Source: Radio Television Brunei