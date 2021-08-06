15 orphans who achieved excellent results in last year’s BC GCE ‘O’ Level, Religious Primary Schools Education Certificate and the Primary School Assessment examinations received the Dana Pengiran Muda Mahkota Al-Muhtadee Billah For Orphans, DANA Excellent Student Incentive Award. The ceremony was held yesterday morning at the Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Complex in the capital.

The awards were presented by Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Lailaraja Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof, Second Minister of Defence as Chairman of the DANA Board of Trustees. The function coincided with the presentation of contributions collected from the SMS Brunei Prihatin for DANA 2020-2021 through Datastream Digital Sendirian Berhad; Progresif Sendirian Berhad and Imagine Sendirian Berhad amounting $248,340. DANA also received contributions from DST, Syarikat Makan Ceria Sendirian Berhad and MK Fashion Apparel and Souvenir totalling $18,241. The contributions were received by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health as member of the DANA Board of Trustees. Also present, Doctor Dayang Nor Imtihan binti Hj Abd Razak, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Development as the Acting Chief Executive Officer of DANA.

Source: Radio Television Brunei