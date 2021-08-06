13 Priority Economic Deliverables for the ASEAN Economic Community Pillar outlined based on three strategic thrusts namely Recovery, Sustainability and Digitalisation were among the matters shared by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy at the G20 Digital Ministers’ Meeting. The meeting held via video conferencing at the Ministry of Finance and Economy was also attended by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Abdul Mutalib bin Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Setia Dato Paduka Haji Mohammad Yusof, Minister of Transport and Infocommunications. The discussion encompassed four sessions, namely Digital Transformation for the Recovery of the Economy; Society in the Digital Economy; Enabling Digital Transformation; and Digital Government.

Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Amin Liew also shared on trhe theme for Brunei Darussalam’s ASEAN Chairmanship for 2021 which is ‘We Care, We Prepare, We Prosper’. Yang Berhormat said that on digitalisation thrust, great importance is placed on fostering a resilient ASEAN through leveraging on new technologies. Meanwhile, the Minister of Transport and Infocommunications in his speech shared on the Digital Economy Masterplan 2025 that is being the guide of Brunei Darussalam’s priorities in digitalisation, with the vision Smart Nation through Digital Transformation. The meeting, which was held in a hybrid format, was co-chaired by His Excellency Giancarlo Giorgetti, Minister of Economic Development and His Excellency Vittortio Colao, Minister of Technological Innovation and Digital Transition, Italy. The meeting was attended by ministers from the G20 member states, representatives of international organisations and regional international organisation. Brunei Darussalam was invited as ‘Guest of the Chair’ in its capacity as ASEAN Chair for 2021.

Source: Radio Television Brunei