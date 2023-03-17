Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam, BIBD, launched the 16th 'Home Showcase Festival', offering both homeowners and prospective homeowners alike the chance to experience the latest and best in home design and lifestyle options. Carrying the theme "Towards a Sustainable Home Lifestyle", the 3-day event is part of BIBD's initiatives under the BIBD Sustainability Framework and support for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The event was launched on 17th March afternoon, by Dr. Nor Imtihan binti Haji Abdul Razak, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Development. Held until the 19th of March, the festival also showcases solar panels for residential homes and demos of energy efficient appliances by Department of Energy at the Prime Minister's Office. Also taking part in the festival are several government agencies such as the Town and Country Planning Department, ABCi and BIBD SEED.

Source: Radio Television Brunei