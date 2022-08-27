In conjunction with His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam's 76th birthday celebration, the Tutong District Mosque Affairs Office in collaboration with the Pengiran Muda Abdul Wakeel Mosque Takmir Committee, in Kiudang and the Imarah Division, Mosque Affairs Department held a Hijrah Forum on 27th August morning.

The forum titled 'Menjana insan bertaqwa melalui penghayatan peristiwa Hijrah Rasulullah Sallallahu 'Alaihi Wassalam' was presented by two panelists. Present was Awang Haji Amir Hisham bin Haji Masri, Acting Director of Mosque Affairs. Among others, the function aimed to increase the understanding and appreciation of the Hijrah or migration of Prophet Muhammad Sallallahu 'Alaihi Wassalam, which has given numerous effects and impacts in everyday life.

Source: Radio Television Brunei