Health Examination for Intending Pilgrims

The health examination, which is doctor's appointment for intending pilgrims who are selected to perform haj for the Haj Season 1444 Hijrah/2023 will be held from 24th January 2023.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs through the Department of Haj Affairs in its press release informed that an examination for intending pilgrims in Tutong District will be held at Pengiran Muda Mahkota Pengiran Muda Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah Hospital for three days starting from 24th until 26th January, 2023. In Belait District, the examination will be focused at Suri Seri Begawan Hospital. Examinations will be held on 28th, 30th and 31st January 2023. Health examinations will be opened from 8:30 in the morning to 12:00 noon and 1:30 to 4:00 in the afternoon.

For Temburong District, the examination will be held at Pengiran Isteri Hajah Mariam Hospital on 1st February, 2023 and in Brunei Muara District, the examination will be held at the Haj Pilgrim Health Examination Clinic at the Ong Sum Ping Condominium on 2nd February, 2023. The health examination starts at 8:30 in the morning until 12:00 noon and 1:30 until 4:00 in the afternoon. The Department of Haj Affairs, Ministry of Religious Affairs will contact the intending pilgrims who have been selected through a phone call to set the date of the health examination. Intending pilgrims are required to bring their smart card, BruHims card, Health Record Book and Haj Health Guide for Brunei Darussalam Haj Pilgrims, if available and yellow vaccination book and respective appointment cards.

