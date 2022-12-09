Girl Guides Village Closing Ceremony

​To produce skilled and courageous participants in activities either as a group or individually, the Ministry of Education through the Uniformed and Community Services Unit, Department of Co-Curriculum Education in collaboration with the Brunei Darussalam Girl Guides Association organised the Girl Guides, Rangers and Brownies Village. The 2-day event ended on 9th December afternoon, with a Closing Ceremony.

Certificates, prizes and badges were presented by Dayang Hajah Hafsah binti Haji Abdul Halim, Chief Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam Girl Guides Association. For the Girl Guides and Rangers Category, best group went to Mawar Group, while Rambutan Group won the best group in Brownies Category. Best participant for Guides and Rangers Category went to Dayangku Siti Nazirah binti Pengiran Aliuddin and Dayangku Naurah Syifa binti Pengiran Haji Abd Rahman won the best participant in Brownies Category.

Source: Radio Television Brunei