Generate Income through Photography Services

​A picture can capture the most beautiful memories, especially with family and loved ones. One can also share longing and express hidden feelings such as sadness and joy through pictures. A married couple blessed with 4 children, started a Newborn Photography business at the end of 2018. What’s interesting, the children’s photos taken, decorated according to the theme chosen by the parents themselves.

Almost 700 photos of children have been taken during more than 4 years of being in the Newborn Photography business. During that period as well, various orders have been received according to cultural themes and customs such as from the United States, Nepal, even from the work of the customer’s parents themselves.

Receiving public response, Dayang Siti Nuramalina has attended courses abroad to deepen her business in order to provide the best service to customers. Regarding the challenges, Dayang Siti Nuramalina explained that one of the challenges she often faces is ensuring that children are in a safe position to be photographed.

Dare to try, learn and gain new knowledge by following courses related to Newborn Photography is the starting point of establishing a business for this couple.

The results of their work can be seen through Alip Photography’s Instagram.

Source: Radio Television Brunei