​With a slogan”Bah… Jadi… Maritah!!!”, the RPN and STKRJ Tanah Jambu Mini Bazaar and Recreational Sports received an encouraging response from the village residents and the public. Held for three days and organised for the first time by the Village Consultative Council, it aimed to foster closer relations among the village residents.

Apart from that it also aimed to promote the development and economic planning of small and medium enterprises as well as to fill the activities of village residents in conjunction with the school holidays. Various activities and recreational sports were held such as basket weaving and kite games. Also held was the tug-of-war for children and women.

Source: Radio Television Brunei