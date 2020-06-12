​The Central Police Station, Bandar Seri Begawan has detained a 45-year-old Malaysian after being reported entering the country using a vehicle without undergoing immigration inspection. The Kuala Belait Police Station, Royal Brunei Police Force received the incident report on the 24th of May at Sungai Tujoh Immigration Control Post.

The white 4 wheel drive vehicle and the driver was detained on the same day. The suspect was brought before the Magistrate’s Court on the 11th of this month and charged under 4 offences. Currently, the suspect is being remanded for Psychological Assessment at Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital before the next hearing.

Source: Radio Television Brunei