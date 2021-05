More than 220 participation recorded during a Flower Beauty Contest and Sales Activity which was held at Kampung Jerudong B, yesterday morning.

The contest was divided into 8 categories. Meanwhile, over 20 families participated the Sales Activity such as flowers, handcraft and kedayan traditional cakes. The contest aimed to cultivate the love for decorative plants and to improve living standards and socio-economic as well as to cultivate family spirit.

Source: Radio Television Brunei