E-Sports Video Game Development

Video Games were looked down upon as a waste of time and could cause addiction to players. But now, Video Games have been recognized as e-Sports, which is one of the competitive sports events that compete with players from abroad, even able to represent the country in any competition.

In Brunei Darussalam, e-Sports is seen to be growing well along with current technological developments. With the listing of e-Sports in the Southeast Asian Games in 2017, it simultaneously opened the eyes of its fans as well as the government and some private parties to establish an e-Sports team to represent the country. With support and encouragement from all parties, a ‘Task Force’ team was established to manage the affairs of the e-Sports Association in the country.

The Secretary General also shared that the ‘PubG Mobile’ game has many fans in the country, with over 200 teams playing the game. The increase in video game fans is said to have started due to the affordable price of smartphones.

Valued as a competitive sport for using efficiency, dexterity and strategy, especially players who aspire to represent the country in e-Sports, must always maintain high discipline. In addition, they also need to constantly carry out private and team training to strengthen their performance in the sport.

Source: Radio Television Brunei