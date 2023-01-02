Together Address Unemployment Issues

Who would have thought, the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic has opened business opportunities for three local youths. With the intention to help the government in dealing with the spread of COVID-19 at that time, Bersih Solutions was established to provide cleaning services in homes, shops and commercial buildings with one hundred percent of its employees being local citizens.

Since its establishment in 2020, the company has also played a role in helping to reduce the unemployment rate in the country, specifically the youth. Currently, Bersih Solutions has more than 50 local employees consisting of local youth.

In addition, the management of the company also understands its employees very well by providing a fun work environment.

Source: Radio Television Brunei