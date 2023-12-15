Donations Presented to Children for Upcoming School Session

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN - A donation presentation event was held on the afternoon of December 15th at a hotel in Kiulap, where 75 children received donations in preparation for the 2024 school session. This initiative is part of a broader effort to support educational needs in the community.

According to Radio Television Brunei, Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Johan Pahlawan Dato Seri Haji Adanan bin Begawan Pehin Siraja Khatib Dato Seri Setia Haji Mohd Yusof, a Member of the Legislative Council, was present to hand over the donations. The event's primary objective was to alleviate the financial burden on families for school supplies and clothing for the upcoming school year. By providing this assistance, the organizers hope to enable the children to concentrate more effectively on their academic pursuits.