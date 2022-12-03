Dikir Syarafil Anam Competition

In conjunction with the Maulidur Rasul celebration, the Mosque Affairs Department through the Imarah Division held a Dikir Syarafil Anam celebration for mosque officers, takmir committee, mosque muslimah, as well as mosque youth and congregants nationwide.

The Al-Ameerah Al-Hajjah Maryam Mosque, Kampong Jerudong won the men’s and women’s categories. For the men’s category, second and third place went to Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha Mosque in Kampong Rimba and Pengiran Muda Abdul Malik Mosque in Kampong Tungku Katok respectively. Meanwhile, second and third place for the women’s category went to Kampong Penanjong Mosque and Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha Mosque, Kampong Rimba respectively.

On hand to present prizes to the winners was Awang Abdul Walid bin Haji Matassan, Permanent Secretary for Municipal and District at the Ministry of Home Affairs. 40 groups including 20 women’s groups took part in the competition, aimed at providing guidance and exposure to the participants in learning the correct dikir methods and techniques.

Source: Radio Television Brunei