Department of Scientific Services Open Day

The Ministry of Health yesterday morning held an Open Day for the Department of Scientific Services. The event took place at the Ministry’s Dewan Al-‘Afiah.

Awang Haji Maswadi bin Haji Mohsin, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health in his welcoming speech stated that the open day aimed to disseminate the updated services handled by the Department of Scientific Services including newly opened services for the public and private sector. Also held was a consultation session to give an opportunity to stakeholders to raise any enquiries on the services.

Source: Radio Television Brunei