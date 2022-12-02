Muhibah Dakwah Programme

​The Islamic Da’wah Centre, Ministry of Religious Affairs continued the da’wah mission to rural areas by visiting Kampung Melayan Long House at Mukim Bukit Sawat, Belait District, 1st December.

Leading the delegation was Awang Ruslan bin Haji Sulaiman, Acting Assistant Director of Islamic Da’wah Centre. Among the highlight of the programme was the placement of the Reading Corner for Islamic Da’wah Centre Books and the handing over of basic goods. The Visit programme is conducted by the Da’wah Development Division, Special Da’wah and Library Planning, Research and Publication Division.

Source: Radio Television Brunei