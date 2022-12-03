Launching Of AIDS Operation Centre

In conjunction with the World AIDS Day, an AIDS Operation Centre was launched yesterday afternoon. The centre acts as a base for the Brunei Darussalam AIDS Council, Penyinar Club, volunteers and work placement students to carry out works, programmes, projects and activities related to HIV/AIDS.

The centre was officiated by Doctor Ang Swee Hui, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Professional who represented the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health. The operation centre was handed over by the Ministry of Health to the Brunei Darussalam AIDS Council. It was a show of the ministry’s continuous support towards the Brunei Darussalam AIDS Council in disseminating health information and campaigns related to HIV/AIDS.

Source: Radio Television Brunei