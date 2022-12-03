In conjunction with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2022, the High Commission of Canada in Brunei Darussalam, Impian Project and Baiduri Bank jointly organised a Digital Photography Exhibition yesterday afternoon. Held as part of the Brunei December Festival at Baiduri Bank headquarters, the exhibition is open to the public starting the 5th to 17th December 2022 during office hours.

The exhibition was launched by Pengiran Haji Mohd Hasnan bin Pengiran Haji Ali Hassan, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. Dayang Lailatul Zubaidah binti Haji Mohd Hussain, founder of the Impian Project as Canada #sheleadshere Brunei Champion for 2022-2023 said the project is capable of further advancing disability awareness and inclusion in the country. Also present, Her Excellency Ambra Dickie, High Commissioner of Canada to Brunei Darussalam.

Source: Radio Television Brunei