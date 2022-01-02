Challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic brought about changes to normal lifestyle and have a major impact on markets throughout the world. Brunei Darussalam is not exempted from the said effects that force the business sector comprising various industrial levels to strive and strengthen its digital marketing strategies that are effective.

Digital marketing is part of the efforts that are used to promote products via digital media to increase consumer reach. Most of the digital media uses the internet to sale and promote products via online. Apart from that, digital media that is accessible through websites and social media are also used to communicate with the consumers.

To ensure digital marketing strategy efficacy, online entrepreneurs need to be aware of the existence current applications. The effectiveness of digital marketing strategies lies not only in the ingenuity in the use of existing social media, but entrepreneurs must make efforts and be creative to attract customers and choose the right timing.

Source: Radio Television Brunei