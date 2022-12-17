Completing Youth Development Programme

75 Youth Development Programme Trainees comprising 50 male and 25 female Trainees have completed a 9 month training session. The Pre-Graduation Ceremony for the Programme Trainees was held yesterday morning at the Youth Development Centre, Kampung Tanah Jambu.

Present was Awang Haji Zakaria bin Haji Serudin, Permanent Secretary for Youth at the Ministry of Culture, Youth And Sports. The trainees received several awards, namely the best in Skills Training award in 9 Course areas and the Best Self-Development Programme in 5 categories. Also presented was the Special Award which is the Inspirational Appreciation Award. The ceremony also marks the transition to a 3-month job placement programme in government and private agencies.

The recipients said that completing the programme does not mean the end of their studies, but rather the start towards developing themselves for a better life.

Source: Radio Television Brunei