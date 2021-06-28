Payment, registration and withdrawal counters at the Employees Trust Fund, TAP will be closed on Wednesday, 30th of June 2021 due to bank half year closing.

In its press release, TAP stated that general inquiries, registration, withdrawal, TAP online service, e-Amanah, e-Amanah pitstop, e-info Kiosk and TAP Call Centre will be operating as usual. For Housing Fund Scheme or STP members, contribution payment for the month of June 2021 can be made via online banking latest by 30th of June 2021. All TAP counters will resume its normal operation on Thursday, 1st of July 2021.

For any enquiry, contact TAP Call Centre at 238 2800 or 238 2929 during office hours or via e-mail at ask@tap.com.bn.

Source: Radio Television Brunei