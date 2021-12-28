The government’s role and the Whole of Nation approach are to provide platforms and support to channel the contribution of youths for society. However it is up to them to fully capitalise the platforms in order to achieve what they aspire, to be involved and to continuously improve themselves. The matter was stated by Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture Youth and Sports at the closing of The BIBD Youth Empowerment Summit BIBD YES! 2021 held virtually.

Yang Berhormat also reminded that as Bruneians, the country’s future is the duty and responsibility of all in fulfilling the aspirations of His Majesty’s government to accomplish the country’s goal through Wawasan Brunei 2035. During the closing session a dialogue titled ‘Youth for Climate Action’ was held between a member of the Legislative Council, who is also the Co-Founder of Green Brunei and Dina Yahya, Head of Brunei Climate Change Secretariat.

Source: Radio Television Brunei