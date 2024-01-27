Chief Syar’ie Judge Addresses Khalwat Concerns at Annual Syariah Courts Assembly

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – The Annual Assembly of Syariah Courts for the year 1445/2024 highlighted growing concerns over the increasing number of khalwat cases in Brunei Darussalam. The event was attended by prominent judicial figures, including the Chief Syar'ie Judge, Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Paduka Seri Utama Dato Paduka Seri Setia Haji Awang Salim bin Haji Besar.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the offense of khalwat, though less severe than other crimes, should be taken seriously by the community, especially Muslims. He emphasized that if left unchecked, such offenses could lead to more significant crimes and vices, potentially resulting in harsher penalties under hadd law, including mandatory whipping. Yang Berhormat also stressed the importance of responsible agencies in addressing the issue, particularly concerning free interactions or promiscuity among youths. He expressed concern over the potential rise in khalwat cases, attempts at zina (adultery), and their negative impact on society and the country. The assembly also included the presentation of Appreciation Certificates for participation in sports events and to transferred and retired Syariah Court officers and staff. The ceremony, organized by the Syariah Courts of the State Judiciary Department, Prime Minister's Office, was held at the Multipurpose Hall of the High Court and Syariah Courts Building.