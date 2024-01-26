DOJ Launches Task Force to Investigate 9G Visa Fraud Scheme

MANILA - The Department of Justice (DOJ) has initiated a comprehensive investigation into a fraudulent scheme involving 9G alien working visas. DOJ Secretary Jesus Remulla has established an internal investigation team, in collaboration with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), to examine the involvement of immigration lawyers and Bureau of Immigration (BI) in issuing these visas to expatriates working for companies with fraudulent records.

According to Philippines News Agency, the investigation aims to uncover the depth and duration of this fraudulent practice at the BI. The initial focus will be on the last five years, with a possibility of extending the investigation period based on findings. The urgency and seriousness of the probe were highlighted by Clavano's emphasis on patience and thoroughness in uncovering the full extent of the issue.

The scheme came to light following a January 22 operation in Makati City, intended to arrest a Taiwanese national involved in a human trafficking case. During the operation, authorities discovered that the suspect, along with another foreign national, held 9G visas. Further investigation revealed their involvement in other illegal activities, including online scamming, gambling, and possession of illegal drugs and firearms.

Authorities also seized various government identification cards, including drivers' licenses and national ID cards with different Filipino names, from the possession of the two foreign nationals. Clavano stated that the DOJ investigation will focus on how these government IDs were obtained, their intended use, and the potential criminal charges that could be levied against the suspects.

The scope of charges may include violations of the Anti-Dummy Law, falsification of public and private documents, and estafa if the IDs were used in fraudulent transactions. The DOJ's task force is committed to addressing this complex issue and ensuring accountability for those involved in the scheme.