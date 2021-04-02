The Japanese Language Proficiency Test, JLPT plays a role as a reliable means of evaluating and certifying the proficiency of non-native Japanese speakers in the country. Since its launching in Brunei Darussalam in 2008, JLPT was carried out every December and last year 40 people took the test from a range of levels. Yesterday morning, the Embassy of Japan in the country hosted a Certificate Presentation Ceremony for 21 successful candidates. It was held at the embassy in Kampung Kiulap.

The certificates to JLPT N-THREE Level examinees were handed over by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Hamzah bin Haji Sulaiman, Minister of Education. Meanwhile, His Excellency Yamamoto Eiji, Ambassador of Japan to Brunei Darussalam and Pengiran Doctor Mohd Iskandar bin Pengiran Haji Petra, Assistant Vice Chancellor of Universiti Brunei Darussalam presented certificates to N-FOUR and N-FIVE examinees respectively.

His Excellency Yamamoto Eiji is his remarks among other things encourage the successful examinees to continue learning foreign languages which includes using social media to brush up their proficiency in the language by interacting with foreign friends.

Source: Radio Television Brunei