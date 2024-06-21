Canada Secures Third Consecutive Victory at VNL Manila, France Overpowers Iran



PASAY CITY — Canada claimed its third consecutive victory at the Men’s Volleyball Nations League (VNL) in Week 3, defeating Brazil in straight sets, 26-24, 25-19, 26-24, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Friday.





According to Philippines News Agency, Eric Loeppky, an outside hitter for Canada, led the team with 21 points, including 16 hits, three service aces, and two blocks. This performance helped maintain Canada’s strong position in the tournament following previous wins over Japan and Germany. Stephen Timothy Maar and Arthur Szwarc also contributed significantly, scoring 12 and 11 points respectively, which propelled the team to wrap up the match in just one hour and 32 minutes, boosting their record to 7-4.





On the Brazilian side, Darlan Ferreira Souza stood out with 12 points from attacks and service aces, while teammates Yoandy Leal and Lucas Saalkamp each added nine attacks.





In another match, France halted Iran’s series of victories with a straightforward win, 25-21, 25-17, 25-20. Jean Patry, the opposite spiker for France, scored a total of 16 points, helping his team climb to fourth place in the standings with a 7-3 record. France’s victory disrupted Iran’s momentum, which had secured earlier wins against the Netherlands and the United States.





Iran’s performance in the league, despite earlier successes, has been less consistent, with a record of 2-9. Milad Ebadipour Ghara led the Iranian team with 10 attacks in their latest match.





The ongoing VNL event in Manila is critical as the top eight teams from the preliminary phase will advance to the final phase scheduled to be held in Lodz, Poland from June 27 to 30. This leg of the tournament is particularly significant as it precedes the Paris Olympics, where all teams participating in Manila, except Iran and the Netherlands, have qualified to compete from July 26 to August 11.

