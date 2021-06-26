Also held in conjunction with the Brunei Mid-Year Conference and Exhibition, MYCE 2021 was Youth Forum Brunei. The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports and the Young Professionals Network Brunei, YPN Brunei, organised the First Edition of the forum. It was held yesterday afternoon at the Legislative Council Building.

The forum discussed on the Dilemma of Mental Health. The panel members consisted of Dayang Fauziyyah Hanani binti Haji Abdul Manap, Psychologist at the Ministry of Health; Pengiran Salimatul Sa’ada binti Pengiran Mohd Saleh, Educational Psychologist at the Special Education Unit, Ministry of Education; Awang Fariszal bin Ali, Prison Assistant Counsellor, Prisons Department and Hajah Norajleen Uminatul Hafizan binti Haji Alimas, Counsellor, Mental Health and Addiction Coach at Clarity. The Youth Forum Brunei is a platform set up to encourage constructive dialogue and discussions among youth on current issues of importance to youth and national development.

Among those present were Pengiran Mohammad Amirrizal bin Pengiran Haji Mahmud, Permanent Secretary for Administration, Finance and Estate at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports AND Pengiran Haji Mohd Hasnan bin Pengiran Haji Ali Hassan, Permanent Secretary for Strategy and Policy Management at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. The inaugural Youth Forum Brunei was supported by Brunei Youth Council and ‘Projek Assalamualaikum’ and saw participation of over 500 participants from diverse background across the four districts. The forum was attended physically and virtually.

