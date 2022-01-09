BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Brunei reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the total tally to 15,577.

According to Brunei’s Ministry of Health, the newly-recorded cases included 24 local infections and three import cases.

As of Jan 6, 94.6 percent of Brunei’s population have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, while 93.6 percent have completed their vaccination schedule of two doses and 26.6 percent have received three doses.

A total of 130 active cases are still being treated and monitored in Brunei and 102 patients have died in the country.

