The Royal Brunei Police Force is tracing the whereabouts of 2 Indonesian men who were reported to have run away from their employer.

47-year old, Nur Aryo Wibowo, holder of green identification card number 51118959 and 38-year old, Muhsi, holder of green identification card number 51353133. Any information on their whereabouts can be relayed to the Police hotline 993 or any nearby police station.

Source: Radio Television Brunei