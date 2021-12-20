Brunei Darussalam is currently in the Northeast Monsoon Season. The weather will be indirectly influenced by Typhoon Rai over the next few days.

Typhoon Rai is observed at over South China Sea, approximately 903 kilometres away from Brunei Darussalam, and is expected to move further away from the country. Breezy condition and occasional gusty showers to occur. Wave condition at sea is at moderate to rough state and expected to reach up to 3 metres.

Further information, contact Weather Line 114, visit the website at ‘www.met.gov.bn’ or Facebook and Instagram ‘@Bruneiweather’ or Brunei WX app.

Source: Radio Television Brunei