The obligation of fasting in Ramadhan was among the matters touched in a tazkirah or short talk during the breaking of the fast with new converts in Temburong District. 100 new converts joined the Ikatan Pengusaha Muslimah Indonesia, IPEMI and An Naafii in breaking the fast, held with the cooperation of the Da’wah Unit, Islamic Da’wah Centre. IPEMI is an organisation comprising Indonesian muslimah in Brunei Darussalam. The function was held at the Kampung Sumbiling Lama Long House.

The tazkirah was delivered by Awang Haji Suhaimi bin Haji Mohd Noor, Mosque Affairs Officer. The talk underlined that it is compulsory for all Muslims to fast in Ramadhan which can produce a Muslim who is truly pious towards Allah Subhanahu Wa’Taala.

