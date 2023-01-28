The National Disaster Management Centre, NDMC, Ministry of Home Affairs in collaboration with the National Service Division, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, held a Basic Disaster Preparedness Coordinator training for youths who are joining the 11th intake of the National Service, PKBN.

The certificates of participation were presented by Dayang Nor Hamidah binti Haji Hamidon, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Security and Welfare at the Ministry of Home Affairs. One of the goals of the training was to give exposure to trainees with the potential to become volunteers who will contribute their services to the country in disaster management. The training also upholds the aspiration towards a resilient society.

Source: Radio Television Brunei