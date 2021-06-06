The Bandarku Ceria programme which was temporarily put on hold throughout the month of Ramadhan, resumed yesterday. As usual, various activities were held to enliven the programme involving all walks of life.

As early as 6 in the morning, the public can be seen carrying out a number of activities along Jalan Sultan Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien, Jalan Pemancha, Jalan Pretty, Jalan Roberts, and Jalan Elizabeth II. These include brisk walking, cycling, rollerblading and doing physical exercises. Sales activities were also resumed. The public is reminded to follow Standard Operating Procedures, SOP issued by the Ministry of Health in curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Source: Radio Television Brunei