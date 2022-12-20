Bali’s Most Iconic Cliff-top Family Villa Estate and Development Site Seeks Expressions of Interest for Sale.

Bali’s iconic Villa Bayuh Sabbha invites expressions of interest for sale as a grand family estate or development site after being rezoned for the highest level of use; tourism zoning allowing the development of hotels, condominiums, apartments, villas and beach clubs.

Villa Bayuh Sabbha

DENPASAR, Indonesia, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a rare opportunity for investors, the iconic cliff-top Balinese villa estate of Bayuh Sabbha is seeking expressions of interest. Sprawled over 13,700 sqm of land, the estate has a built-up area of 1407 sqm that includes five generously-sized en suite bedrooms, plus one media room that can be converted into a sixth bedroom.

Key points:

Massive cliff-top property sprawling over 13,700 sqm of land with 180-degree ocean views and 20 years of rental income history.

Newly rezoned to the most attractive category of tourism zoning, the property can be developed into hotels, condominiums, apartments, villas and beach clubs.

Rare expanse of 250m of direct cliff-top frontage, and direct access to the world-class Bingin Beach, safe for swimming and surfing.

Five generous en suite bedrooms, two swimming pools, a fully equipped gymnasium, a media room (convertible into a sixth bedroom), and a floodlit tennis court.

Usage

This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity. The property has recently been rezoned to be included in the highest category of tourism zoning. This allows for the land to be developed into hotels, condominiums, apartments, villas and even beach clubs. The estate can also be held privately as a grand family estate or a development site for a minimum of five standalone villas.

Layout

The current layout houses three bedrooms in the main villa, a main ocean-view pool, and a separate self-contained guest area with two bedrooms, a separate infinity pool, open-sided dining and living areas, a fully equipped kitchen and an extra washroom. It has been named by the Insider as one of the ‘10 luxury rentals with the best bathtub views in the world‘.

Facilities

Five-star facilities include a floodlit tennis court, a fully equipped gymnasium, a media room, an air-conditioned study, and endless gardens with proven event income history of more than 20 years.

Location

The property is being sold fully furnished and is a fantastic opportunity for investors to capitalise on the rising allure of Bali’s Bukit Peninsula. Earlier known for the majestic Uluwatu Temple and Bingin Beach for world-class surfing (private access from the villa), it is fast becoming Bali’s latest hotspot with exciting dining concepts, beach clubs, surfing, cafes and concept stores.

Rare Investment Opportunity

Villa Bayuh Sabbha is Bali’s most strategic development site, with 1.37 hectares of prime land, including 250 meters of ocean-view frontage. One of the earliest properties to be developed along Bali’s spectacular southwest coast, it speaks of an era of grandeur and scale. They just don’t make properties like this anymore.

Expressions of interest are sought.

Sacha Mohtashami: +62 81 238 237 00

Thibault Charlanne: +62 81 337 03 36 06

Ririen Paramarini: +62 81 989 1991

Email: vbs@suasarealestate.com

Villa Bayuh Sabbha: Property landing page on Suasa Website, please click here.

For a full set of property brochure, property video and high-resolution images, please see the following folder here.

About Suasa Real Estate:

Suasa Real Estate is a certified residential real estate agency based in Bali, Indonesia, specialising in high-end villas and exceptional lands. For more information, visit www.suasarealestate.com.

Contact Information:

Sacha Mohtashami

Managing Partner, Suasa Real Estate

sacha@suasarealestate.com

+628123823700

