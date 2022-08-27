Reviews, updates and reforms to the global health security system are needed alongside continuous monitoring, based on transparency and leverages digital technology to connect information around the world. At the 12th APEC High-Level Meeting on Health and the Economy, the Minister of Health also urged for the sharing of information and data, apart from ensuring transparency that builds mutual trust, and promoting unity among economists. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar stated the matter while leading the Brunei Darussalam delegation at the Meeting held in Bangkok, Thailand on 25th and 26th of August 2022.

At the meeting, the Minister of Health also highlighted the importance of developing and further maintaining effective capacity and systems in preventing, detecting and responding to public health emergencies. With the theme 'Open to Partnership. Connect with the World. Balance Health and the Economy', the meeting focused on the discussion on the balance between health and the economy in implementing the 'Putrajaya Vision 2040' including through the Aotearoa Action Plan at a time when the world is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. At the end of the Meeting, the 'Chair's Statement on the 12th APEC High-Level Meeting on Health and the Economy' was issued. Earlier, the APEC Health Working Group Meeting was held.

Source: Radio Television Brunei