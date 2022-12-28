If Tutong District provides eco-tourism attractions, Temburong District has ambulong-based products that are very well known among the public. Let’s took a closer look at the uniqueness of the Ambulong Biscuits.

Dayang Normah binti Ismail, a member of the Women’s Bureau, Batu Apoi Village Consultative Council in Temburong District for the past 10 years have been active in producing Ambulong-based biscuit products. During the early stage, Dayang Normah repeatedly tried to make different types of Ambulong-based biscuits until she succeeded in producing 10 different flavours of ambulong biscuits.

To add variety to her biscuit products, Dayang Normah with the help of her children tried to add various flavours. Due to its unique taste, the biscuits are made to order as snacks, but the MPK also receives orders for large quantities as gifts at events such as weddings.

Currently, Dayang Normah’s ambulong biscuits are only available in Temburong District and Brunei Muara District. She plans to further expand the promotion of the ambulong biscuit products throughout the country.

Source: Radio Television Brunei