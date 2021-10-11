36 compound fines were issued during ‘Operasi Pulih’ carried out on 8th October night, mostly focusing on offences involving violations of out-of-house restriction directive.

21 offences were recorded in Brunei Muara District, 14 in Belait District and 1 in Tutong District. Therefore, efforts need to be made by increasing the cooperation of all parties, especially the public in fulfilling their responsibilities by complying with security measures and prohibitions disseminated by the government.

Source: Radio Television Brunei