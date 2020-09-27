​With the theme ‘Unlocking the Power of Young People’, The Youth Townhall Brunei acts as a platform to foster positive and caring youths to contribute to the country’s development. The Youth Townhall Brunei organised by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, Young Professionals Network and Creative Core BN was held in conjunction with this year’s National Youth Day. The event took place yesterday morning at the Youth Centre in the capital. Present was Yang Berhormat Dayang Khairunnisa binti Awang Haji Ash’ari, Yang Berhormat Awang Iswandy bin Ahmad and Yang Berhormat Dayang Nik Hafimi binti Abdul Haadii, members of the Legislative Council and Retired Colonel Pengiran Haji Maiddin bin Pengiran Haji Said, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Youth, Culture and Sports. The Youth Townhall Brunei is hoped to develop youth leaders who wish to contribute to the country’s aspiration proactively and become examples as well as inspire fellow youths to do the same. Various topics were discussed by several panellists including the issue on youths as agents of the future who need to prepare for changes and fulfil the country’s aspiration. Some 100 youths from throughout the country attended the two-day discussion, physically and virtually.