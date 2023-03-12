Youth Tilawah Al-Quran Competition

​Md Rizmee Saufi Shahadat bin Abd Muizz Zulazmi from Tanah Jambu Mosque and Nurul Sakinah binti Siman from Ash Shaliheen Mosque emerged as champions of the Tilawah Al-Quran Competition for Mosque Youths Nationwide. Held for the very first time by the Ash-Shaliheen Mosque Takmir Committee with the Mosque Affairs Department, the competition was held to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Ash-Shaliheen Mosque. The result announcement took place on 12th March afternoon, at the mosque.

Prizes were presented by Pengiran Dato Seri Paduka Haji Mohammad Tashim bin Pengiran Haji Hassan, Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs. The event aimed to produce future Qari and Qariah, apart from improving the participant’s Al-Quran reading.

Source: Radio Television Brunei