​The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports will organise the 10th ‘Canang Citra Budaya’ that will be managed by the Culture and Arts Division in collaboration with Radio Television Brunei. ‘Canang Citra Budaya’ is a competition to elevate Malay Brunei culture.

The main focus of the competition is to enliven the country’s art and heritage by highlighting the Malay language in poetry. The competition is open to the Brunei Darussalam citizens and permanent residents, and 2 categories will be competed. Category 1 is for participants aged 16 and above on the 1st of January 2023 and not over 35 years old by 1st of January 2024. Meanwhile, Category 2 is open to participants aged 36 and above.

Registration is open until the 1st of May 2023. For more information, visit the website as stated.

Source: Radio Television Brunei