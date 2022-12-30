The Youth development Centre is now opening an offer for applicants who are interested in joining the Youth Development Programme courses for the 2023 intake.

Entry requirements must be the citizens of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di- Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam or Permanent Resident of Brunei Darussalam; possess hight interest on course selected; aged between 17 to 40 and and no longer go to school and unemployed. Whereas, the entry qualification for Course Number 1, 2 and 3 is at least 2 ‘O Levels’; able to read, write and count for Number Courses 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 11 and 12. For Number Course 10, at least have basic sewing skills and computer usage.

Interested applicants can obtain application form at the centre in Kampung Tanah Jambu and Youth Centre at all districts during working hours. Forms can be downloaded through the centre’s Facebook and Instagram as shown below.

Source: Radio Television Brunei