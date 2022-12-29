Applications for Haj fares to perform Haj for the 1444 Hijrah/2023 Haj season is now opened starting 29th December, 2022.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs through the Department of Haj Affairs in its press release informed that officers and government employees, whether currently serving or have retired, must submit an application for the Haj fare to the Department of Haj Affairs not later than Saturday, 28th January, 2023. Applications must be submitted to the Department of Haj Affairs through their respective heads of departments before the deadline.

Haj Fare application forms can be obtained at the Lobby, Ground Floor, Annexe Building, Ministry of Religious Affairs, Jalan Dewan Majlis, Berakas, or the Religious Affairs Office in Belait, Tutong and Temburong Districts during office hours, from 8:30 to 11:30 in the morning and 2:00 to 3:30 in the afternoon. The application form can also be downloaded through the Department of Haj Affairs’s website at www.juh.gov.bn.

For more information, contact the Department of Haj Affairs at 2382301 extension 283.

Source: Radio Television Brunei