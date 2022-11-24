Year 6 Students Convocation Ceremony

Some 153 Year 6 students from the Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Primary School were feted in a Convocation Ceremony, Prize and Best Student Certificate Presentation yesterday morning. The function was held at the Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Complex in the capital.

Dayang Hajah Mariam binti Haji Ladi, the School Principal on her speech among others shared on several strategies implemented when the school reopened.

Certificates were presented by Awang Abdullah @ Dollah bin Haji Ahad, Assistant Managing Director, Corporate Services of Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. The ceremony was held to give appreciation to students.

