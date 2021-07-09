The Language and Literature Bureau invites the public, especially citizens and permanent residents in the country to participate in the ‘Workshop and Novel Adaptation Contest to Stage Drama Script’ in conjunction with the Language Month Celebration 2021. The Language Officer of the Language and Literature Bureau as Secretary of the ‘Workshop and Novel Adaptation Contest to Stage Drama Script and Novelet Writing Competition said ‘Novel Adaptation Workshop to Stage Drama Script’, will be held on 26th to 29th of July 2021 at Balai Sarmayuda, Language and Literature Bureau, Berakas. Meanwhile, the ‘Novel Adaptation Contest to Stage Drama Script’ has been opened since 30th of June for those aged 18 and above.

Meanwhile, closing date for the ‘Novelet Writing Competition’ entries has been extended until 30th December this year.

Further information on programmes and activities to be held in conjunction with the Language Month 2021, visit ‘www.dbp.gov.bn’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei