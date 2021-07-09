The Crown Prince Creative, Innovative Product and Technological Advancement Award, CIPTA, held recently encouraged two Year 9 students of the Lambak Kiri Secondary School to produce high quality creations and innovations. Highlighting the idea of ‘Gen Z Smart Trash Bin’ at the competition, the students hoped that the idea would assist in creating a healthy and clean environment, as well as beneficial to the life of the community in the country.

The ‘Gen Z Smart Trash Bin’ project was highlighted by Awangku Mohammad Ali Shalihin bin Pengiran Mohammad Ali Redzuan and Awang Mohammad Morsidi bin Mahadi. Among the benefits of the project include assist the recycle companies and managing expenses using smart bins.

The runner-up for the ‘Smart Junior Competition’ category at the Crown Prince CIPTA Award 2021, encouraged the students to participate in design and innovation competitions in the field of Science and Technology in the future.

Source: Radio Television Brunei