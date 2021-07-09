The Village Consultative Council, MPK Tungku Katok, and the Brunei Muara District Scout Association held Lime Trees Planting and Handover Ceremony, yesterday morning. The ceremony in conjunction with the Scout Day Celebration of the Scout Federation of Brunei Darussalam was held at Jalan Tungku.

The ceremony began with the reading of Surah Al-Fatihah and doa kesyukuran followed by the handing over of the ‘Messenger of Peace Scarf’ by Skip Haji Awang Badar bin Ali, Chief Commissioner of Scout Brunei Darussalam to Awang Haji Ismail bin Haji Rejab, Acting Head of Kampung Tungku Katok and several members of Scouts.

The ceremony continued with the handing over of 320 lime saplings to be planted at the site provided.

